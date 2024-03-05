Fourth crane-related incident reported in Metro Vancouver this year

WorkSafeBC has reported another crane-related incident this week in Vancouver, the fourth in Metro Vancouver since the beginning of 2024.

It happened March 4 around 12:40 p.m., according to a news release from WorkSafe BC, in the 2600 block of Victoria Drive in Vancouver.

No one was reported injured.

WorkSafeBC placed a stop-use order on the crane, and issued a stop-work order for a section of the workplace.

This is the fourth incident reported this year in Metro Vancouver.

On Feb. 21, a worker was killed when a crane's load came crashing down at the massive Oakridge Park development project in South Vancouver.

On Jan. 30, a crane snapped on a construction site in Surrey; Jan. 25, an “incident involving a crane” closed down part of Lougheed Highway in Burnaby.

WorkSafeBC said it is now working to understand the causes of each of the four incidents.

In its release, WorkSafeBC said it is bringing together crane employers, labour, and the BC Association for Crane Safety to understand how the incidents happened and how to prevent them from happening again.

The organization said there are “few, if any, similarities between the incidents or equipment involved.”

“Incidents involving cranes can be catastrophic, and we are very concerned with the number of incidents that have occurred in such a short period of time,” said Todd McDonald, head of prevention services at WorkSafeBC, in the release.

WorkSafeBC said any findings on improving workplace safety will be incorporated into its inspections, educational materials, and crane safety initiatives.