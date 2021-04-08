Fourth floor fire prompts apartment building evacuation in north Edmonton

An afternoon balcony fire at a north side apartment building prompted the evacuation of about 30 units Thursday.

The blaze broke out at Castle Court on 144 Avenue and 121 Street around 2:30 p.m.

According to fire officials, nine fire crews arrived within five minutes and about 50 residents were evacuated safely.

No injuries were reported.

The district chief said the fire was mainly concentrated in the building's roof.

"Our interior attack crew was in. They can hear it travelling in the roof, it was racing back and forth, and then the roof start collapsing inside," Brian Hoekstra told CTV News Edmonton at the scene.

The city's Emergency Support Response Team has been called in to help displaced residents.

Fire officials estimated about 50 people were impacted.