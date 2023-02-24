New arrest made in connection to violent assault on Ont. woman Elnaz Hajtamiri

Investigators in York Region arrested a fourth man in connection with a violent assault on Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri just weeks before she was allegedly kidnapped.

Police charged Harshpreet Sekhon, 25, of Mono, Ont., with aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Sekhon has been in custody since his arrest on on February 16.

His next scheduled court appearance is on Mon., Feb. 27.

According to York Regional Police, Hajtamiri was struck with a frying pan on December 20, 2021, in her Richmond Hill underground parking garage.

The attack left her with a head wound needing roughly 40 stitches.

READ: Complete details on the Elnaz Hajtamiri investigation

Police previously charged three men, Riyasat Singh, Harshdeep Binner, and the victim's former boyfriend, Mohamad Lilo, with the assault.

Singh and Binner face charges of attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, mischief to property over $5,000, and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Lilo also faces charges of attempted murder and attempted kidnapping.

Investigators say Hajtamiri disappeared on January 12, 2022, after three men dressed as police officers forcibly dragged her barefoot through the snow from a house in Wasaga Beach, where she had been hiding with family since the assault.

She has not been seen or heard from since that time.

Last week, Ontario Provincial Police released a series of new images of people from the Greater Toronto Area wanted as suspects in her alleged abduction.

Police urge anyone with information on the case to contact the dedicated tip line at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7250 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

A $100,000 joint OPP and York Regional Police reward is available for anyone with information about Hajtamiri's whereabouts.

The allegations against the accused have not been tested in court.