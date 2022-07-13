Fourth person arrested in connection to Kitchener robbery

Waterloo regional police have arrested a fourth person in connection to a Kitchener robbery last month. in Kitchener.

According to police, during the incident on June 6, four people entered a business in the area of Ottawa Street South and pointed firearms at employees while demanding their personal property.

The suspects then disconnected the business’ landlines before fleeing the building.

In late June, police arrested three suspects and seized two imitation firearms.

On Wednesday, policed announced a fourth person had been arrested following the execution of two search warrant in Cambridge.

The 33-year-old Cambridge man is now charged with the following offenses:

Carrying a concealed weapon

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Forcible confinement

Robbery with a weapon

Disguise with intent

Conspiracy to commit indictable offence

Imitation firearm- use while committing offence

Police also seized two imitation firearms.