Regional police have arrested a fourth person in connection to a shooting in November of last year.

The arrest was made on Friday for the Nov. 12, 2020 incident on Westwood Drive.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged with several firearm offences, two counts of breach of undertaking, two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and carrying a concealed weapon.

The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing.

On Nov. 25, police had arrested three people in relation to the shooting and were asking at the time for the public's help to find another person.