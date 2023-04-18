Fourth person arrested in Dec. 2021 homicide in Ottawa
Ottawa police say a young person wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in 2021 has been arrested.
John Ndayishimiye died in a shooting at a home on Elmira Drive, between Iris Street the Queensway, on Dec. 6, 2021. Another 16-year-old was seriously injured.
Three people were charged in November 2022 in connection with the incident, but police said a fourth person was wanted on an arrest warrant.
On Tuesday, Ottawa police announced the fourth person had been arrested Monday. He is facing charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and accessory after the fact to murder. He cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
No other suspects are outstanding, police said.
Noel Perez, 36, of Ottawa and a young person who can’t be named because of their age are facing charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder. Hantel Hersi, 23, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder and attempted murder.
