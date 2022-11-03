Fourth person arrested in Moncton shooting incident; 21 charges laid

A fourth person has been arrested in relation to a shooting that prompted road closures in Moncton, N.B., last week.

The Codiac RCMP says it arrested a 39-year-old Moncton man Wednesday as part of the investigation.

Ryan Michael Shanks appeared in Moncton provincial court Thursday and was charged with 21 offences including:

three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

failure to comply with a release order

two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon

two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon

Shanks is also facing several additional weapons charges.

He remains in custody and is due to return to court for a bail hearing on Monday.

The investigation stems from a shooting incident in Moncton on Oct. 25. The RCMP responded to a report that a gunshot had been fired near the intersection of Main and Weldon streets around 12:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a bullet hole in an office building on Weldon Street.

No one was injured.

Police secured the area and closed several streets for a few hours as they investigated. They say they quickly determined the shooting was an isolated incident and there was no threat to public safety.

Around 4:45 p.m. that day, a 51-year-old man from Grand-Barachois and a 32-year-old woman from Moncton, were arrested on Dieppe Boulevard, in Dieppe, as part of the investigation, says RCMP.

On Oct. 26 around 3:15 p.m., the RCMP says it arrested a 40-year-old man from Moncton at a home on Savoie Street as part of the investigation.

Jason Marc McGraw appeared in Moncton provincial court on Oct. 27, when he was charged with careless use of a firearm, discharging a firearm while being reckless, and being unlawfully at large.

The same day McGraw appeared in court, the RCMP says officers executed a search warrant at a home on Savoie Street.

During the search, police say officers seized a rifle, a loaded and unsecured handgun and revolver, two prohibited weapons, and a “substantial quantity” of what they believe to be crystal meth, fentanyl and other drugs.

The RCMP says McGraw returned to court Monday, when he was charged with 26 additional weapons offences.

The woman and man who were arrested on Oct. 26 were released on conditions pending a future court appearance on Feb. 17, 2023.

The RCMP says it is still investigating the incident. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Codiac detachment at 506-857-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from CTV's Andrea Jerrett.