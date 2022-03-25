Fourth person charged in connection to December homicide: police

A fourth person has been charged in connection to the murder of a Prince Albert man in December 2021.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) charged 26-year-old Isaiah Ryan Sparvier, of Grenfell, with second-degree murder. He was arrested Thursday.

RPS said it was initially called to a park in the 1900 block of Broder Street on Dec. 16, where officers found a man dead. He was later identified as 22-year-old Harvey Beatty.

Three others, 41-year-old Aaron Craig Alexson, 30-year-old Toni Marie Manitopyes and 24-year-old Natrone Marian Moran, were also arrested and charged with second-degree murder, in relation to the homicide.

Sparvier made his first appearance on this charge in Provincial Court on Friday morning.