Fourth person charged in Douglasdale murder
A fourth person has been charged in the death of Chad Kowalchuk.
Sunday, Justin Alan Urban, 32, of Calgary, was charged with first degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in court today, Thursday, April 28.
Previously, three other men have been charged in the case: Robert Wayne Sims, 30, of Calgary, 41-year-old Ronald Leon Abraham, and 30-year-old Justin Angus Boucher, all of whom have been charged with first degree murder. Boucher faces an additional charge of arson.
On Friday, February 18, at around 5 a.m., a fire was reported in the 100 block of Douglas Ridge Green S.E. After it was extinguished, a deceased man was discovered inside who was identified as Chad Kowalchuk.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
