Fourth person charged in weekend homicide: Regina police

A fourth person has been charged in Regina’s sixth homicide of the year.

Travis Grimoldby, 22, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 52-year-old Robert Henry Fuchs. Police said Grimboldy was arrested just after 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Two men and a woman were charged on Monday in relation to the death. Marley Dawn McArthur, 35, Richard William Snyder, 36, and Anthony Allan Rus, 24, are accused jointly of second-degree murder.

According to the Regina Police Service, a homicide investigation began after officers were sent to the hospital just before 12:30 a.m. on June 18 following a report of an injured man, who was later pronounced dead.

Police said Grimoldby is scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.