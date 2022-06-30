Fourth person faces first-degree murder charge in 18-year-old Moncton man’s death

A fourth man is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Joedin Leger of Moncton, N.B.

Police say an 18-year-old Moncton man was arrested in Riverview Wednesday in connection with the investigation.

He appeared in Moncton provincial court by video link Thursday and was charged.

The man was remanded into custody pending a court date on July 13.

He cannot be named because he was a minor at the time of the incident.

The other three people charged with first-degree murder in connection with Leger's death are 18-year-old Riley Robert Sheldon Philips, 20-year-old Hunter Nash England, and 23-year-old Jerek John England, all three of the Moncton area.

The charges stem from an incident on April 25 at a home on Logan Lane in Moncton.

Police responded to a call of shots fired, and when they arrived they found Leger suffering gunshot wounds.

He was transported to hospital but later died of his injuries.

The RCMP is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the Major Crimes Unit or Crime Stoppers.