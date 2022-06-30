Fourth person faces first-degree murder charge in 18-year-old Moncton man’s death
A fourth man is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Joedin Leger of Moncton, N.B.
Police say an 18-year-old Moncton man was arrested in Riverview Wednesday in connection with the investigation.
He appeared in Moncton provincial court by video link Thursday and was charged.
The man was remanded into custody pending a court date on July 13.
He cannot be named because he was a minor at the time of the incident.
The other three people charged with first-degree murder in connection with Leger's death are 18-year-old Riley Robert Sheldon Philips, 20-year-old Hunter Nash England, and 23-year-old Jerek John England, all three of the Moncton area.
The charges stem from an incident on April 25 at a home on Logan Lane in Moncton.
Police responded to a call of shots fired, and when they arrived they found Leger suffering gunshot wounds.
He was transported to hospital but later died of his injuries.
The RCMP is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the Major Crimes Unit or Crime Stoppers.
-
What you need to know about Canada Day celebrations in OttawaA sea of red and white is expected to converge on downtown Ottawa and LeBreton Flats today to celebrate Canada's 155th birthday.
-
-
Program aims to boost relationships with police, Indigenous youthThe second annual Mooz Akinonmaaget Maa Aki Moose Hunt initiative was launched Thursday in Sudbury.
-
Royal Canadian Navy relieves Pacific fleet ship commander for 'inappropriate conduct'The Royal Canadian Navy says it has relieved the commanding officer of a warship in the Pacific Fleet.
-
Murphy’s Logic: Politics trumps public interestThe initial reluctance of governments, federal and provincial, to appoint a public inquiry into the N.S. mass shooting, was difficult to understand. It took the heartfelt pleas of the victims’ families and the fast rising tide of public opinion to make the politicians act.
-
Saanich police search for suspicious men near site of – but unrelated to – BMO shootoutPolice in Saanich – including heavily armed Emergency Response Team officers – were called to search for two suspicious men near Mt. Tolmie Park Thursday afternoon.
-
Man faces charges after leading police on chase, running into home in HalifaxA 30-year-old man is in custody after leading officers on a foot pursuit in Halifax.
-
Crowd gathers for abortion rights rally in BarrieDozens of people gathered in downtown Barrie on Thursday evening to denounce the United States Supreme court's decision to overturn the country's constitutional protection for abortion rights.
-
Calgary public art piece that scorched spectator reinstalled in new locationA piece of public art that was removed and put into storage after burning a hole through a spectator’s jacket has been reinstalled in a new location.