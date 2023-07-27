Fourth-quarter fuels Surge comeback win over Stingers

Edmonton won the first three quarters Wednesday night, but a furious fourth-quarter fuelled the Calgary Surge to an 85-67 win over the Edmonton Stingers at WinSport.

The Surge erupted for a 25-3 fourth-quarter run that wiped out a nine point deficit, propelling them to a victory in their final regular season home game.

Sean Miller-Moore led the Surge with 18 points and four assists. Simi Shuttu had 12 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks and Stefan Smith chimed in with a dozen points of his own, including a trio of late dunks to help the Surge breeze through target time.

Admon Gilder Jr. and Terry Henderson also reached double digits, adding 10 points apiece.

Four Stingers reached double figures, led by Brody Clarke with 17 points. Aher Uguak had 12, and Nick Hornsby and Munis Tutu each chipped in with 10 points.

Calgary's record improved to 11-8, while the Stingers fell to 8-11.

Calgary still has a chance to finish first in the west. Edmonton can still qualify for the playoffs.

Next up for the Surge is Friday night game in Saskatoon, while the Stingers play the Sea Bears in Winnipeg on Saturday.