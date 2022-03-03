Fourth suspect charged in Prince Albert homicide
Prince Albert police have charged a fourth suspect with second-degree murder in connection to the homicide of Byron Bear.
The 31-year-old Prince Albert man was arrested at a home in the 1700 Block of 15th Street West on Thursday, Prince Albert Police Service said in a news release.
He is scheduled to make his first appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Friday.
Bear was found dead on Feb. 10 in a rural area near Hague, Sask.
Police believe Bear’s death may be related to a report of gunfire Dec. 6, 2021 around 4 a.m. in the 300 block of 9th Street East. Police say they found evidence of a serious assault but no victim.
Bear was reported missing by his family on Dec. 7.
Raine Farrow, 23, and Kyle Burns, 37, were previously charged with second-degree murder in his death.
Police continue to investigate.
