Chatham-Kent police are looking for a fourth suspect after a shooting that injured two people and killed a dog.

Police say they are looking for Kwame James, 17, related to the incident. Due to the suspect below being a young person, police say they applied for and were granted judicial authorization for the release of his name and photograph as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Police also named Rylie Dejuong-Vandusen, 19, and Terry St. Hill, 19, as suspects and released a photo of an unnamed suspect. On Friday police named the name of the other suspect Michael Lane, 17.

The alleged attempted murder took place on Jan. 26 around 6 p.m. on Harvey Street in Chatham.

Two people sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance for medical attention. A dog was also shot and killed during the incident.

Through investigation, officers say a significant amount of evidence has been obtained, which has led to the identity of multiple suspects being involved where grounds now exist for their arrest.

Police believe that this suspect may have ties to other communities outside the Municipality of Chatham-Kent. If you know his whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Cole Abbott at colea@chatham-kent.ca or 519-380-6024. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.