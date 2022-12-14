Fourth teenager charged in Millennium Library stabbing death
Winnipeg police have charged a fourth teenager in connection with a stabbing death at the Millennium Library on Sunday.
Police announced Wednesday they had arrested and charged a 14-year-old male with manslaughter following the death of Tyree Cayer, 28.
The teen was detained in custody.
Police have also formally charged another 14-year-old male with second-degree murder, and a 15-year-old male and 16-year-old male with manslaughter. They have been detained in custody.
None of the charges against the teens have been proven in court.
Police were called to the library at 4:40 p.m. Sunday, where they found Cayer suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries. His death is the 51st homicide of the year in Winnipeg.
Police allege Cayer and the teens got into a verbal dispute at the library when the stabbing took place.
-With files from CTV’s Taylor Brock.
