Fourth weekend of convoy protests expected in Edmonton, downtown safe walk program started

For the fourth weekend in a row, Edmonton police issued a traffic advisory ahead of "Freedom Convoy" demonstrations expected on Saturday.

The Edmonton Police Service says vehicle convoys from across the province may converge downtown near the legislature grounds, affecting traffic in the city between at least 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

According to EPS, "significant" traffic disruptions are predicted on the Anthony Henday, Highway 16/Yellowhead Trail, Victoria Trail, Whitemud Drive, Gateway Boulevard, Queen Elizabeth Park Road, and throughout the downtown core.

"Police are advising convoy organizers to refrain from honking horns or otherwise making excessive noise that disrupts residences and businesses," said Cheryl Voordenhout, EPS spokesperson, in a statement.

"We recognize that these demonstrations cause significant disruptions to traffic and create many concerns for residents and businesses," Voordenhout added. "However, citizens are reminded that 911 should only be used in emergency situations."

Voordenhout said public safety remains the service's primary objective, alongside "restoring traffic flow" to ensure mobility for emergency vehicles and residents while "mitigating" any disorderly conduct.

Some of the measures police may take to mitigate any disorder include verbal warnings, tickets, arrests, and gathering evidence for further investigations, Voordenhout said.

When asked by CTV News Edmonton about plans for the response by police to convoy demonstrators, Voordenhout said the service has significant resources ready to respond and investigate any incidents.

The spokesperson said police have liaison teams, disruption teams, a public safety unit ready to help assist with "crowd management" and to "ensure lawful protest."

In addition, Voordenhout says EPS flight operations provides "real-time intelligence updates" on the crowds and convoys while assisting in "identifying incidents that require further police response or investigation."

"Police presence and response goes well beyond those officers you may see," Voordenhout added.

SAFE WALK PROGRAM KICKSTARTED

After some Edmontonians shared stories of being verbally harassed and challenged by demonstrators, an Edmonton councillor is organizing a safe walk program to increase safety during the protests.

Anne Stevenson, Ward O-day'min councillor, told CTV News Edmonton she has heard from many residents in the downtown core and Oliver areas who are tired of the disruption the protests cause.

"A lot of people aren't feeling safe right now, and they are feeling stuck and alone," she said.

"We need to remember that we are all a part of the same community and that we can be there for each other."

Volunteers can register for hour-long shifts to pair up and meet walkers who would prefer the company.

"It's just about making sure people don't feel alone," Stevenson said. "Safe walk is a way you can take action and make your community feel like a safer place.

"These folks aren't there to be bodyguards or to do anything other than to be with their neighbour and help them get to where they need to go."

For more information or to volunteer, visit the Heart of YEG Safe Walk program website.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jessica Robb