Fox activity prompts Parks Canada to close area along Lake Minnewanka's shore

Parks Canada has closed an area north of the second boat launch in the Lake Minnewanka day-use area for the majority of the summer in an effort to protect wildlife.

Foxes have been spotted in an area between the main road, the boat launch access road and the lake, and there are significant concerns regarding the potential impact the presence of humans could have on the animals.

The closure along the popular lake in Banff National Park went into effect on April 23 and is expected to remain in place through Aug. 15.

Signage has been erected around the off-limit area and violators may face a penalty of up to $25,000 under the Canada National Parks Act.



