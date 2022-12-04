Francophone musician Chuck Labelle back on stage

It's been two long years for Chuck Labelle but the Francophone holiday tradition says he's happy to be back on the road.

Labelle, whose has been touring high schools across Ontario, is capping off his Christmas spectacular by performing with a band of musicians.

CTV News caught up with him outside of Arnprior.

"It's amazing, I'm so happy," he said.

"The whole COVID thing, it was like 'oh man', so what I did was stay home and did some really good videos, some live performances at a theatre and put that on my website. It's really nice to come back, it's been really nice."

Labelle said the biggest thing he missed from his break was performing for the kids.

"It's going to be a very busy few weeks. We've got 18 or 19 shows to do before the 21st and this will be year 27, I believe, of this tour and so far throughout those years we've done over 750 shows," he said.

The Sudbury-based singer began his work by wanting to perform for the kids while making a big bang, with good energy and buzz.

"I think everyone needs a little bit of love, to get back in the groove of life, so I'm excited for it," he said.

For those hoping to catch Labelle back in this region, he'll be performing at College Boreal, at the Trisac Hall, on Dec. 10.

Tickets to the show are available through Eventbrite.

For more information on the show or other upcoming events, visit his website.