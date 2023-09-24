Frank Avenue blaze causes $325K in damage, 2 people displaced
CTVNewsLondon.ca Web Writer
Ashley Hyshka
Two people have been displaced from their home and damage is estimated at $325,000 after a fire at a Frank Avenue home on Friday.
According to Windsor Fire & Rescue, fire crews responded to a house fire located in the 900-block of Frank Avenue at approximately 4 a.m. on Friday.
Crews quickly extinguished the blaze, and then began conducting ventilation and overhaul of the structure.
In an update, fire crews said two people were displaced as a result of the blaze.
There were no reported injuries.
Damage is estimated at $325,000.
Fire crews said the cause of the fire was “incendiary” in nature.
-
Joint use facility replacing Argyle and Ecole Pius X schools officially opens in ReginaRegina is now home to another joint-use school with the official opening of the Argyle and Ecole St. Pius X joint-use facility in the city's Lakeview neighbourhood.
-
Robotic thrill ride 'Ro5ie' opens at Calgary's Telus SparkVisitors to Calgary's Telus Spark Science Centre can now enjoy a first-of-its-kind activity that fuses robotics with the thrills of a full-scale roller coaster.
-
Police launch hate crime investigation after 'unprovoked' assault in downtown TorontoPolice have launched a hate crime investigation after an unprovoked assault in downtown Toronto last week.
-
Four people injured in a three-vehicle collision in Port Mouton, N.S.: RCMPQueens District RCMP say four people were injuired in a serious collision involving three cars on Highway 103 in Port Mouton, N.S., on Monday.
-
Nearly $35K defrauded from Toronto-area Royal Canadian Legion by former branch president, treasurer: policeThe former president and treasurer of a Royal Canadian Legion north of Toronto have been charged with defrauding the branch of nearly $35,000, police say.
-
Calgary homicide unit investigates suspicious downtown deathCalgary police are investigating the death of a man found suffering from 'suspicious' injuries early Monday.
-
Nanaimo RCMP seek pickup truck after man suffers life-threatening injuries in motorcycle crashPolice in Nanaimo are looking for witnesses and dashcam video of a motorcycle crash that sent a rider to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
-
Attempted murder charge laid after man stabbed by stranger in east London, Ont.A London man is facing an attempted murder charge after he allegedly stabbed a stranger in the city’s east end over the weekend.
-
Biker who sped past OPP detachment charged with stunt drivingOntario Provincial Police say a good way to be stopped for stunt driving is to speed right past the local police detachment.