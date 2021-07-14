Frank Oliver plaque vandalized for second time within a year

A plaque in downtown Edmonton honouring Frank Oliver has been vandalized with red paint for a second time within a year.

The plaque is located in the Hotel Macdonald courtyard and memorializes the former Edmonton member of parliament.

It was previously vandalized in a similar manner in July 2020.

In a statement to CTV News Edmonton, the city said it has not discussed removing the Oliver plaque.

"The City does not remove a plaque or statue based on vandalism. Decisions like this are made through conversation with the wider community," a spokesperson said.

Members of the downtown community that bears Oliver's name have pressed the city to rename their neighbourhood due to policies he pursued that harmed Indigenous communities.

Oliver served as minister of the interior between 1905 and 1911 when the federal government enacted a number of policies targeting Indigenous land rights and restricting immigration.

His monument is the latest in Edmonton to be vandalized.

On Monday, a statue of Emily Murphy was found vandalized with red paint and graffiti.

And in June, a statue of Winston Churchill was similarly smeared with paint.