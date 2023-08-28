Franklin first 'major hurricane' of 2023 Atlantic season; not forecast to landfall in Atlantic Canada

As of Monday afternoon, Franklin is a Category 4 hurricane, the first major hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic season, and by far the strongest storm in the Atlantic so far this year.

Packing maximum sustained winds near 230 km/h, and located 770 kilometres southwest of Bermuda, the storm has a classic hurricane appearance on satellite. The eye of the storm is so clear on Monday that ocean water is visible down through it.

The official forecast track and cone for Franklin holds the hurricane south and east of Atlantic Canadian land areas.

Franklin is forecast to approach the eastern most marine districts of Atlantic Canada -- the Laurentian Fan and Grand Banks -- as either a Category 2 or strong Category 1 hurricane Thursday into Friday. Interests that operate in the southern and eastern most marine districts of Atlantic Canada should monitor ocean condition forecasts carefully through this week.

Unless there is a very unexpected and significant change in the track of Franklin, no direct weather impact is expected from the storm for on-land areas of the Maritime provinces.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre does note that “ocean swells will travel far north away from the storm and bring heavy surf conditions to parts of the Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia and southern Newfoundland by Wednesday” -- this may also increase the risk of rip tide conditions being present on the coast.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre plans to issue another bulletin on the storm Monday and one on Tuesday if they deem it necessary.

The Maritimes is forecast to receive heavy rain on Wednesday. That is unrelated to Hurricane Franklin, but could exceed 50 mm in less than 24 hours.

Watch updates on Franklin, and the unrelated heavy rain expected in the Maritimes on Wednesday, on CTV Atlantic’s 5, 6, and 11:30 p.m. shows.