Frantic search for stolen 3-week-old colt in northern Ontario

The owners of a northern Ontario farm are frantically searching for a three-week-old quarter horse colt that was stolen over the weekend saying it can't live much longer without its mother's milk.

Amanda Tomson of Goff Farms – between Cobalt and North Cobalt in Temiskaming Shores -- told CTV News in a phone interview the baby horse was taken sometime Saturday night into Sunday morning.

"We are getting down to the wire," Tomson said.

"He is too young to be away from his mom. We know people have him and he's still in the area and alive."

She said she had to leave town for an emergency Saturday night and hired someone to watch the farm.

"The farm sitter was still here when I got home and started cleaning and doing a head count, so I noticed him missing immediately after getting home," Thompson said in a social media post that has more than 100 comments and 1,200 shares.

"A search went on (Sunday) on the property, surrounding property, on horseback again (Monday), multiple people for many, many, many hours until dark last night. There is no sign of him. The mare is here and bagged up. I'm hoping someone knows something."

She said the Temiskaming Shores detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is on the case, adding the farm sitter is not suspected as he's upset over the theft as well.

A reward is being offered for the safe return of the colt and Tomson said she will not press charges if returned.

The colt is described as brown with white patches on its face, under its chin, on its front legs from the knees to its hooves and on its back left leg.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call or text Tomson at 519-608-5833.