Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at The Emerald care home in Surrey while two others have been declared over.

On Boxing Day, Fraser Health sent a news release declaring the outbreak and said that one resident and three staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

“A Fraser Health rapid response team is at the site,” reads the statement.

The Emerald at Elim Village in Surrey is an assisted living facility that is owned and operated by Elim Christian Care Society. Elim Village includes several separate buildings, and the facility as a whole has seen several outbreaks since the beginning of the pandemic.

Those infected at The Emerald are currently in isolation at their homes, according to the statement.

“Fraser Health is also working with the site to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families,” it continues.

Meanwhile, the health authority has declared two other outbreaks over, which includes the outbreaks at PICS Assisted Living and Courtyard Terrace Seniors Community.

The outbreak at Courtyard Terrace Seniors Community, located in Burnaby, started on Dec. 9.

The outbreak at PICS was declared on Oct. 28, within a week of another outbreak ending.

Fraser Health did not specify whether anyone died due to either outbreak.