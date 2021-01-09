Fraser Health has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at a pair of long-term care homes in Surrey.

One resident and one staff member at Suncreek Village have tested positive for the disease, as have two staff members at Guildford Seniors Village, the health authority said.

All of the people who tested positive are currently in self-isolation at their homes, and Fraser Health has implemented enhanced control measures at each site.

"Fraser Health is also working with each site to identify anyone who may have been exposed, and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, clients, residents and families," the health authority said in a news release.

Among the measures put in place are restrictions on visitors, additional staffing to maintain normal levels, enhanced cleaning and twice daily screening of residents and staff for symptoms of the coronavirus.

This is a developing story and will be updated