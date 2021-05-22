Fraser Health looks to boost young adult COVID-19 vaccination with FOMO campaign

The Fraser Health authority is leveraging the fear of missing out -- or 'FOMO' -- in its campaign aimed at convincing young adults to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Dr. Victoria Lee, the health authority's CEO, says the campaign was developed with social media influencers and aims to show young people what they might miss out on if they don't get vaccinated.

The promotion asks people to picture an immunized world, showing people dancing a music festival, thousands attending a concert and families in a movie theatre.

British Columbia recorded 420 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, for a total of 141,373 since the pandemic began, along with six new deaths.

The authority's push to get young people vaccinated is being spread on social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Lee says they're looking forward to more young people registering, booking and getting their shots as quickly as possible so the pandemic can be put behind us.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday that many young people have been negatively impacted by the virus, pandemic and resulting health measures.

“I know it has been tough. But there is a light ahead and it's coming soon,” she said.

Nick Eagland, a spokesperson for the Fraser Health authority, said they are specifically targeting young people in an effort to boost vaccination numbers and help reach community immunity.

More than 2.7 million COVID-19 doses of vaccine have been administered, with 142,406 of those being second shots, Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement Friday.

The province is expected to share details of its reopening plan after the long weekend.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2021.