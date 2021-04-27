Fraser Health now offering AstraZeneca to people 30+ from select hotspots

Fraser Health has opened several drop-in vaccination clinics for residents living in designated COVID-19 hotspots, including two that are accepting people in their 30s.

Those 10 hotspots include Whalley, Fleetwood, Port Coquitlam and West Abbotsford. People can enter their postal code on the B.C. government's website to determine if they are eligible for a vaccine based on their neighbourhood.

"Fraser Health is asking all eligible people to get vaccinated and do not delay," the health authority said in a news release.

One of the drop-in clinics is located at 10025 King George Blvd. in North Surrey and is accepting people who are 40 and up and live in a COVID-19 hotspot.

Two other drop-in clinics, which are offering AstraZeneca vaccine doses, have been opened up at the Cloverdale Recreation Centre at 6188 176 St. in Surrey and the Poirier Forum at 618 Poirier St. in Coquitlam. Those locations are offering vaccine to people who are 30 and up and live in a hotspot.

All three clinics are open from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., and do not require an appointment.

"While it remains critical that we continue following public health orders and guidance, receiving COVID-19 vaccine helps put the COVID-19 pandemic behind us," Fraser Health said.

"It brings us one-step closer to reconnecting with the people we care about, returning to the activities we enjoy while protecting our health system and helping businesses in our community return to normal operations."

This is a developing story and will be updated.