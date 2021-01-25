A COVID-19 exposure notice has been posted for a church in Surrey, with dates spanning nearly a month.

Fraser Health posted details on Saturday about the exposure at the Restored House Chapel on 125A Street. According to the health authority, the exposure dates span from Dec. 30 to Jan. 20.

Fraser Health says the possible exposures are considered low risk, but anyone who was at the church at specific times should monitor themselves for symptoms.

Those times include:

Fridays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sundays from 10 a.m. to noon

Tuesdays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Anyone who develops symptoms should seek testing and self-isolate.

A post on the Restored Chapel House's Facebook page from Jan. 18 asks individuals to call ahead and register their attendance for services and bible studies on Fridays, Sundays and Tuesdays. It's unclear if those services are online or in-person. CTV News Vancouver has reached out for clarification.

Under current provincial health orders, religious in-person gatherings and worship services are suspended. Instead, the province recommends hosting remote or virtual attendance options. Individuals can still visit places of worship for prayer or contemplation.