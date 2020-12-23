The Fraser Health Authority has declared new COVID-19 outbreaks in Surrey, Langley and Abbotsford.

The high-intensity rehabilitation unit at Laurel Place in Surrey has been temporarily closed to admissions after evidence of transmission.

“Four patients and two staff have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The outbreak is limited to one unit,” said Fraser Health in a news release Tuesday.

Laurel Place is a four-storey long term care home across from Surrey Memorial Hospital.

The impacted unit is considered acute care and provides inpatient and day program rehabilitation to adults with impairments resulting from stroke, brain injury, amputation and other injuries.

Contact tracing is now underway to identify any staff or patients that may have been exposed.

A community outbreak has been declared at at four locations of Highline Farms:

Abby Farm – 38050 Atkinson Rd., Abbotsford

Infinity – 28424 Townshipline Rd., Abbotsford

Trademark – 28243 Townshipline Rd., Abbotsford

3392 224 St., Langley

Fifty-nine employees have tested positive for the disease so far.

“Fraser Health has screened employees at each facility, and case and contact management has taken place. Those identified as cases and close contacts have been instructed to self-isolate,” said the Health Authority.

Closure orders have been issued to all four locations until the outbreak is contained.

There’s also been a number of new possible exposure events at grocery stores in Metro Vancouver, including at:

Real Canadian Superstore, 2855 Gladwin Rd., Abbotsford, on Dec. 12, 13 and 15

Real Canadian Superstore, 3000 Lougheed Hwy, Coqutilam, on Dec.12 and 18

The risk to shoppers is believed to be low.

B.C. reported 444 new cases and 12 deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Health officials are expected to release the province’s latest modelling data Wednesday afternoon.