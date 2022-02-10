Harrowing stories emerge as Abbotsford, B.C., hotel reopens following floods

Almost three months after severe flooding ravaged parts of Abbotsford, a local hotel is reopening.

Clarion Hotel and Conference Centre is now welcoming guests again.

The hotel faced significant damages.

“At the peak of the flooding, the hotel lobby had more than eight inches of water, and the conference centre lobby had more than three feet of water,” a release from the hotel says.

According to the release, hotel guests and staff had to be evacuated during the night of Nov. 16. About 100 staff members have been impacted by the closures since.

“Our team members had worked tirelessly with the restoration company to get us to this point,” said Danny Crowell, the hotel’s general manager.

Two staff members were also recognized Thursday for their efforts during the disaster that initially left close to 100 guests trapped.

“Nobody can actually leave the hotel and nobody can actually drive to the hotel either so everybody had to hunker down,” explained Valentina Tang, the hotel’s asset manager.

A chef at the facility, on a day off, waded through rising flood waters to cook for stranded guests.

“When they told me that the people here didn’t have anything to eat, I just felt obligated to help them out,” Gavin de Mendoca told CTV News.

But by the time he finished, the waters had risen to about five feet.

“It was shoulder-height. There were parts where I had to swim,” he said.

The next day, the hotel was evacuated and guests hiked up a path behind the hotel to get to higher ground.

“We are kind of set against a mountain, and there was a foot path that could take us up to the neighbourhood behind the hotel,” explained Tang.

The asset manager said another staff member, who worried the hotel could be targeted by thieves, biked over to watch the property and let management know it hadn’t been burglarized.

Abbotsford’s mayor also attended the reopening.

He told CTV News he’s still hopeful the province will provided much-needed funds to upgrade the city’s dikes.

“When you add all that up, you’re going to be in the two plus billion dollar range,” said Mayor Henry Braun.

Braun said some of the work repairing flood and mudslide damage throughout the city has been done, but that there’s still “a long way to go.”

The hotel is not in the flood plain, and had insurance, though it’s unclear if the policy will be renewed.

Braun said some farmers on Sumas Prairie also own multiple farms and had insurance under a blanket policy.

But most Sumas Prairie residents were not able to get any insurance, and many say they are yet to receive help through the Disaster Financial Assistance program.

For two-and-a-half weeks, CTV News has repeatedly asked the province how many homeowners have been approved for funding through DFA. So far, the province has provided no information.

Emergency Management B.C. did respond in part to CTV’s request late Thursday by email, saying 1,537 people have submitted DFA applications.

“Eight-six per cent, or 1,334, have already heard directly from Emergency Management B.C. and know their application is in process,” the agency said in a statement.

“Claims have been processed and money has started getting to people.”

But some Sumas Prairie residents, like Joanne Beaulieu, remain frustrated. She said she’s left several messages with Emergency Management B.C. but has not had her calls returned.

Meanwhile, a grassroots campaign has raised more than $600,000 to support flood recovery efforts.

The money, raised through GiveClear Foundation Canada, will go to several organizations, including Arnold Community Church’s Community Rebuild Fund. The money will help with replacement appliances, furnaces and hot water tanks.

A “Celebration of Giving” event will be held at the church Feb. 14.