Fraud and identity theft suspect wanted in Windsor

Windsor police are looking for a woman who allegedly stole a victim’s identity and made multiple credit applications in their name.

The Windsor Police Service’s Financial Crimes Unit launched an investigation in July into a report of identity fraud and stolen property.

Through investigation, police found the suspect made a number of credit applications in another person’s name, leading to financial hardships and credit issues for the victim.

Police released a photo of the suspect Friday that was obtained through video surveillance.

The suspect is described as a white woman, between 20 -30 years old, with long dark hair and dark eyes.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has any information related to this incident is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Financial Crimes at (519) 255-6700 ext. 4330 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (519) 258-TIPS (8477). Information can also be submitted online at www.catchcrooks.com.