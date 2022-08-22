Fraud charges laid after allegations involving minor hockey association

An Ottawa Valley woman is facing several charges after a police investigation into allegations of fraud involving the local minor hockey association.

The probe into the allegations in the Township of Madawaska Valley started in March.

OPP said Monday that Wanda Malone, 46, of Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan Township has been charged with fraud over $5,000, money laundering, forgery and use of a forged document.

Malone was released and is scheduled to appear in court next month in Killaloe, police said in a news release.