Fraud charges laid against former president of Saugeen Ojibway Nation Finance Corporation

Fraud charges have been laid against the former president/director of the Saugeen Ojibway Nation Finance Corporation.

Earlier this month, Neyaashiinigmiing First Nation police launched a fraud investigation after getting a complaint from the Band Councils for the First Nation communities of Saugeen and Chippewas of Nawash.

The complaint involved irregularities in account activities and expenses paid from the Saugeen Ojibway Nation Finance Corporation (SONFC) accounts.

OPP then took over the investigation with the Anti Rackets Branch and the Crime Unit.

A 53-year-old man is charged with fraud over $5,000, use, deals, acts on forged document and four courts of make forged document.

He is scheduled to appear in an Owen Sound court on April 18.