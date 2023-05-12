Fraud investigation into B.C. little league's drained bank account results in charges laid against former treasurer

The former treasurer of a baseball little league in B.C. is facing criminal charges, nearly three years after Mounties say she stole more than $150,000 from the league’s bank account.

Terri Michael, 65, worked as the treasurer for Coquitlam Little League for six years until August 2020, when Mounties say they received a fraud report from the league.

On Wednesday, Michael was charged with one count of fraud over $5,000 and one count of theft over $5,000, according to a statement issued by Coquitlam RCMP Friday.

“Our investigators worked diligently throughout this two-and-a-half-year investigation to gather evidence, identify and interview witnesses and support charges,” Sgt. Karrie Ellis of Coquitlam RCMP’s General Investigation Section (GIS).

Back in 2020, Coquitlam Little League discovered something was awry with their bank account after hearing from some parents who had yet to receive their refund cheques, which were issued due to the baseball season being cancelled in response to COVID-19.

On June 9 of that year, the league reported having close to $230,000 in financial assets. By August, that number had dwindled down to $3,000.

“The board of directors was shocked by these findings, as we expect you are as you read this. We want to share this information with you as soon as possible and to ask for your patience as this serious matter is investigated,” Sandon Fraser, the board’s president, wrote in an email to parents in the wake of the lost funds discovery.

Following the announcement of charges being laid against Michael, Coquitlam Little League released a statement, thanking families, alumni, vendors, sponsors and other baseball organizations for their “countless support.”

“That support has allowed CLL to continue to focus on giving each child the best experience possible,” the statement reads.

Fraser says the conclusion of the fraud investigation will help the league “continue to heal and move forward from the incident.”

“We are thankful that a conclusion to the RCMP investigation has been reached,” he said in Friday’s release.

Coquitlam RCMP says that Michael has been released from custody pending her next court appearance, which is scheduled for May 19 and 9 a.m.

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Nafeesa Karim