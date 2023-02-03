Fraud investigation kick-started by online purchase

An online purchase led to a fraud investigation resulting in the recovery of property worth more than $400,000.

Huronia West Ontario Provincial Police say a local person posted a car for sale on a popular online platform and received an inquiry of interest from an unknown suspect.

The two parties agreed to trade this motor vehicle for three trailers.

After the exchange took place on Jan. 24, the seller of the vehicle became suspicious regarding some of the trade details and contacted police.

Police began an investigation and received information that the three trailers and their contents were confirmed to be stolen out of the Halton Region and the Toronto area.

On Feb. 1, the suspect returned to the area and was located by police and arrested.

A 37-year-old from Dundas, Ont. has been charged with fraud over and under $5,000, five counts of possession of property obtained by crime and driving while prohibited.

Police recovered an assortment of property, which included three trailers, a dirt bike, two cars and an underground curing system.

The total value of the recovered property is estimated to have a value of $431,000.

