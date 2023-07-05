Fraud investigation launched in 2020 results in 40 charges laid against North Delta woman

A 31-year-old woman in North Delta, B.C., is facing dozens of charges related to credit card fraud and identity theft as the result of a years-long investigation by police.

The Delta Police Department announced Wednesday that Tarndeep Uppal has been charged with 40 offences stemming from an investigation launched back in November 2020.

The 31-year-old was found to have “obtained identification and credit card information, using the documents and data for personal gain,” according to the DPD statement.

Her charges include one count of theft of credit card and identity and information and 14 courts of fraud under $5,000.

Uppal faces an additional 25 charges for “possessing identity information with intent to use it to commit an indictable offence that includes fraud, deceit or falsehood,” the release details.

Delta police says they can’t provide further details as the matter is before the courts.

“Uppal has been released with conditions not to possess credit card, identification or data in any other name but her own,” reads the statement.