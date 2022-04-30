Fraud investigation leads to recovery of $10,000 of Home Depot goods

Police recovered $10,000 of Home Depot items allegedly purchased using a stolen credit card following a fraud investigation in Owen Sound.

The investigation launched on April 16 led police to a commercial rental unit where the property was delivered, police executed a search warrant on Friday.

Police say during the search, officers recovered the items and were able to return them to Home Depot.

Police have charged a 46-year-old woman from Owen Sound with the following:

Fraud over $5,000

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000

Un-authorized use of a credit card

The accused was released from custody with a future court date.

The Owen Sound Police Service is extending their thanks to those at Home Depot who assisted the investigation with the return of numerous oversized household items to the store.