Fraud risk management at B.C.'s $16B Site C dam project can be improved: auditor
British Columbia's auditor general says Crown-owned BC Hydro can improve its management of potential fraud risks at the $16 billion Site C dam project.
Michael Pickup says an audit found the Crown corporation has some elements of fraud management in place for the hydroelectric project but has not established an overall program for Site C, which is slated for completion in 2025.
Pickup's audit says the Global Infrastructure Anti-Corruption Centre warns the risk of fraud increases with the size and complexity of large infrastructure projects, because it becomes harder to compare costs and detect corruption.
The audit did not look for or investigate possible instances of fraud, but makes five recommendations to improve fraud risk management, including implementing policy and investigation procedures, staff training, regular assessments and evaluating effectiveness.
Pickup says BC Hydro accepted the audit's recommendations and its board of directors approved a fraud risk policy last January.
Hydro says it has completed three separate internal audits of Site C with no major findings, and it regular analyzes payment data for potential fraud.
-
Manitoulin Adventure Map app aims to promote tourismManitoulin Brewing company and partners have come together to help businesses promote tourism and help visitors navigate their next adventure.
-
YWCA Edmonton opens new office, community spaceA local organization that helps women celebrated a major milestone Wednesday evening.
-
Northern MPP wants Ontario government to apologize to minersSudbury MPP Jamie West will bring forward a motion on Thursday calling for an official apology from the Government of Ontario to the 25,000 miners who were forced to breathe in harmful aluminum dust between 1943 and 1980.
-
Workers at Victoria's Our Place Society join unionWorkers at a Greater Victoria non-profit organization that provides supportive housing and other services for those experiencing poverty and homelessness have unionized.
-
City of Victoria sees rising demand for parking spacesBy 10 a.m. Wednesday, the sign at the City of Victoria's Centennial Parkade says the lot is full, and it's the same situation over at the Johnson Street parkade too. The city says its parkades are seeing a rise in activity as tourists return and locals drop personal pandemic precautions.
-
Innisfail RCMP issue resolvedThe RCMP issued a warning Wednesday night for the residents of one Innisfail neighbourhood.
-
Cleanup begins after demolition of burned Winters Hotel in Vancouver, city saysThe City of Vancouver says the ruins of a low-income hotel destroyed by fire earlier this month have been fully demolished.
-
This technology could lead to new treatments and cures for severe childhood illnessesScientists at BC Children’s Hospital are overjoyed about a potentially game-changing stem cell research technology that’s the first of its kind anywhere in the world.
-
'Could be us': Nick Nurse believes Raptors are capable of historic comebackThe morning after the Toronto Raptors' heartbreaking overtime loss to Philadelphia that dumped them into a seemingly insurmountable 3-0 series hole, coach Nick Nurse had a simple message for his team.