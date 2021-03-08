The trial of the owner of a Sudbury home improvement company who is facings dozens of fraud charges began Monday.

David Murray, who owns Ecolife Home Improvements, has been accused of accepting money for jobs that were never completed.

Crown attorney Patrick Travers began his case Monday morning by examining a Chelmsford woman's allegations of unfinished renovations to her property.

The trial is expected to last 15 days and witnesses will be called both physically and virtually.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.