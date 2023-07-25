Fraud warning issued by Chatham-Kent police
Chatham-Kent police have issued a fraud warning after receiving reports of suspicious phone calls from people purporting to be from the CRA, legal or financial organizations.
Police say scammers may use threatening language or an aggressive tone to scare you into making payments.
Daily News Release - https://t.co/u2pGSVWO8X #CKPS #CKOnt #ChathamKent pic.twitter.com/PBF3OdWQm2— Chatham-Kent Police (@CKPSMedia) July 25, 2023
Officers are reminding everyone that personal or financial information should never be given over the phone, especially if you didn’t initiate the call. If you receive a suspicious email, please refrain from clicking any links, and delete the email immediately.
For more information on how to recognize and protect yourself from a scam, please see https://www.canada.ca/en/revenue-agency/corporate/security/protect-yourself-against-fraud.html
-
Porter Airlines launches new Ottawa-Vancouver servicePorter Airlines inaugurated service between the Ottawa International Airport and Vancouver International Airport on Wednesday, with daily trips between the two cities.
-
Construction on affordable housing project in Bradford to impact traffic for several weeksMotorists in Bradford will need to pack their patience for three weeks in August as construction on a new affordable housing project impacts traffic.
-
Federal inmate dies in SaskatoonAn inmate has died at a federal facility in Saskatoon.
-
Tribal council president files lawsuit after Tofino floatplane crashNuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council President Judith Sayers has filed a civil claim for negligence and damages against Atleo River Air Service Ltd., after a seaplane overturned and crashed into shallow water in 2021, leaving Sayers with serious injuries.
-
Toronto man found fatally shot in downtown Toronto identified by policePolice have identified a 36-year-old man who was found fatally shot inside a car in downtown Toronto Tuesday.
-
It's a boy! Calgary Zoo gives update on penguin chickStaff at the Calgary Zoo have revealed the sex of the newest addition to the Penguin Plunge.
-
Section of N.B. highway outside Jemseg remains closed one day after collisionNew Brunswick RCMP say a section of Highway 2 outside of Jemseg remains closed Wednesday, one day after a collision.
-
-
Motorcyclist injured after allegedly attempting to flee traffic stop in Port Moody, IIO investigatingB.C.’s police watchdog is investigating a collision in Port Moody Tuesday night that involved a motorcyclist who was allegedly attempting to evade a traffic stop.