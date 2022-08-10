Fraudster allegedly withdrew thousands of dollars from victim’s bank account: OPP

OPP are requesting the public’s help in looking for a suspect who allegedly stole a Lakeshore, Ont. victim’s identity and withdrew thousands of dollars from their account at a bank in Owen Sound.

According to a press release issued by Essex County OPP, police say officers responded to an address in the Municipality of Lakeshore in early June for a report of an unknown suspect stealing the victim’s identity, taking over their cell phone account and withdrawing funds from their bank account.

Police say that on May 31, an unknown male attended a Rogers store located in Barrie, Ont. where he was able to make changes to the victim’s cell phone plan by providing a fraudulent Ontario drivers licence. Later that day, the suspect withdrew $4,500 from the victim’s account at a bank in Owen Sound.

There was also an attempt to set up a fraudulent credit card under the victim’s name, but police say the application was denied.

As a result, OPP have released a photo of a person of interest and is seeking the public’s help in identifying him.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).