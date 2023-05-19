Fraudsters clone Chapman's Ice Cream Facebook page in attempt to scam public
Officials with Chapman's Ice Cream are warning about a scam after the Markdale company's Facebook page was cloned by fraudsters trying to gain personal information with the temptation of a contest.
Chapman's officials urge the public to be aware of the scam, saying they would never ask anyone for their personal or financial information.
The fraudulent page claims to offer free ice cream to anyone who registers before May 26 or shares a post in the comment section.
Chapman's officials are concerned, noting the 'contest' is "gaining a lot of traction," with nearly 2,000 comments and close to 3,000 shares.
They confirmed this is not their contest, and they are working to shut it down, and encourage people to report the fake page rather than share it.
The company's Facebook page has been around for years and has 97,000 followers and a blue verification checkmark. Any page with very few posts and followers is a fraud.
Officials add that anyone with suspicions or concerns should contact Chapman's online.
