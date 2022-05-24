'Freak accident': Logging truck crash snarls traffic near Courtenay, B.C.
Police are at the scene of a serious crash near Courtenay, B.C., on Tuesday afternoon.
The crash involved a logging truck at the northbound onramp onto Highway 19 off the Comox Valley Parkway.
"A logging truck coming out of Cumberland lost its load of logs and piled up on top of this pickup here," said Cumberland Fire Rescue Chief Mike Williamson.
Williamson says two people were inside of the pickup truck at the time, including a woman who had to be extracted by firefighters.
A coroner was also seen arriving at the site late Tuesday afternoon.
Williamson says that while other logging trucks have lost their loads on this corner before, Tuesday's incident was "kind of a freak accident."
The fire chief says a dog was also present during the crash and it's being looked after by firefighters until it's transported to the SPCA for care.
The crash briefly closed the parkway to all traffic, but it reopened Tuesday afternoon. As of 3:45 p.m., the onramp onto the highway remained closed to vehicles.
-
Human remains found in Chatham: CK policeFoul play is not suspected after human remains were discovered in Chatham.
-
Hydro One rebuilds main line connecting Carleton Place, Ont., restores 10,000 customersHydro One says more than 10,000 customers in Carleton Place have had their power restored after crews repaired the main line powering the town.
-
Texas gunman warned online he was going to shoot up schoolThe governor of Texas says the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school warned on social media minutes before the attack that he was going to shoot up a school.
-
Man injured at Bedford worksite taken to hospital: policeA 47-year-old man was sent to hospital early Wednesday morning after being injured at a worksite in Bedford, N.S.
-
'It's like walking on Mars to me': B.C. senior still paying mortgage on 'not liveable' property after November floodsMonths after devastating flooding, a B.C. senior is still paying a mortgage on a home that no longer exists and a property that he says has been assessed at $1.
-
Orillia traffic complaint leads to impaired driving charges: OPPA Waubaushene, Ont. man faces impaired driving charges following a traffic complaint from an Orillia business.
-
Monkeypox 'has nothing to do with' COVID-19, B.C. physician saysWhile more monkeypox cases were confirmed in Canada this week, B.C. still doesn't have any known infections, said a local physician who shared what experts know so far about the disease.
-
Federal and provincial governments spend $1.6 million on affordable housing projects in N.B.The provincial and federal governments are spending a combined $1.6 million to construct and renovate 56 affordable housing units in northeastern New Brunswick.
-
Power outage forces Kitchener school to close early WednesdayJ F Carmichael Public School will close early Wednesday, the Waterloo Region District School Board said in a tweet posted at 1:20 p.m.