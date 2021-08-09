'Freak of nature': truck struck by lightning while driving down Manitoba highway

A truck has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning and caught fire while driving on the Trans-Canada highway in Manitoba.

David Reith, the deputy fire chief of the Richer Fire Department, said a couple had been driving on Highway 1 about six kilometres west of Richer just before 1 p.m. on Monday, when a bolt of lightning struck the truck's radio antenna. The voltage shorted out the electrical and started a fire in the truck's dashboard.

"It was just one of those freak of nature things that happens," said Reith, who was on the crew that responded to the call.

"I've never seen it where it directly strikes the vehicle."

Reith said with the heavy rains, the vehicle was pretty much extinguished by the time the emergency crews got to the scene.

He said there were no injuries in the lightning strike. The couple in the truck had been able to get out safely, but the truck was destroyed.

"Vehicles can be replaced," he said. "Everyone's safe and healthy, and that's the important thing."