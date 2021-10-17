After a year-long hiatus due to the pandemic, the Frederick Art Walk returns to Kitchener to celebrate 20 years of combining art and community.

“I think it’s really special. I think we missed having it last year,” Lori Cole, Frederick Art Walk artist and coordinator said.

Unlike years past, this year’s installment has shifted to an outdoor format to better follow public health guidelines. The show was also moved from November to October so residents could enjoy the fall colours and nicer weather.

The 3 km tour stretches through one of Kitchener’s oldest neighbourhoods, spanning across Victoria and Krug Streets, Lancaster Street, East Avenue and Indiana Street.

“It’s really good to get out and just see other human beings and interact with the community,” local resident Skye Beeston said. “And obviously the art is beautiful so it’s definitely worth it.”

Local artist Bryan Schmidt said the Frederick Art Walk isn’t just an opportunity to show off his own personal creations, but also a chance to connect with the community that supported him through the pandemic.

“It means a lot because for two years we’ve not been to a sale at all. It’s the people that we like meeting and the discussions you have,” Schmidt said.

The art walk supports local charities with the donations collected from each show. This year, monetary contributions will go toward supporting The Healing of the Seven Generations.

“The Art Walk is both to share the creative abilities with the rest of the neighborhood but it’s also to build community within the community,” Christa Ptatschek, committee member with the Frederick Art Walk said. “That donation portion is actually really important.”

The tour runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information go to the Frederick Art Walk website.