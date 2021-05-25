Fredericton councillor defeats incumbent mayor in one of several races across the province

New Brunswick held municipal elections on Tuesday and here are some of the highlights from the mayoral races from across the province.

There was an upset in Fredericton where Coun. Kate Rogers defeated incumbent Mayor Mike O'Brien.

In Edmundston, Coun. Eric Marquis will now become the mayor and in Sackville, Coun. Shawn Mesheau makes an identical jump by defeating Deputy Mayor Ron Aiken.

In Riverview, deputy mayor andrew leblanc is moving up to the mayor's office.

Saint John Coun. Donna Reardon is taking the city's top job after Mayor Don Darling chose not to reoffer.

In Miramichi, incumbent Adam Lordon remains in the mayor's seat and in Moncton Dawn Arnold will return as mayor.

In Dieppe, incumbent Yvon Lapierre was acclamined and will stay on as mayor.