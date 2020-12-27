A Fredericton woman's cartoons displaying the importance of taking the COVID-19 vaccine are receiving international acclaim.

As a full-time physiotherapist with a passion for drawing on the side, Dawn Mockler never expected the global recognition her work would garner her. Inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic, the cartoons promote safety, education and the importance of vaccinations.

"I'm part of the Association of Canadian Cartoonists now, and they're across Canada," says Mockler, who never imagined doodles made on her iPad would make such an impact online. "We've been doing a selection of cartoons during the pandemic to try and lift people's spirits and also to get some messages out and educate people – kind of in a bit of a fun way, but a serious message."

In one of her pieces, Mockler compares COVID-19 to smallpox, which was declared eradicated in 1980 – explaining how vaccines work to protect future generations from illness.

"It's a mother and daughter, and the daughter notices a scar on the mother's arm and asks 'mommy what's that on your arm?' and the mother says 'that's my smallpox vaccine scar' and she says 'well why don't I have one?' and the mother says 'well, because it worked,'" says Mockler. "So I just thought that was a relatable situation that many people have gone through if they're old enough to have the scar, which I am."

Surprisingly, Mockler has never had formal art training but did receive encouragement from a high school teacher. As a hobbyist, she never expected to hear from art admirers and medical professionals half-a-world away, with many sharing her cartoons with all their followers.

"There have been doctors in Australia that really loved it; an epidemiologist in the U.S. shared it, I think he's got like millions of followers," says Mockler. "And my cousin, who lives in Portage, Michigan, contacted me, she said 'Dawn, it's going around Michigan, and it's the home of Pfizer.'"

Ultimately, Mockler says her favourite part of creating cartoon content is connecting with people – all while promoting safety and education during the COVID-19 pandemic through artwork.