Fredericton girl spreads holiday cheer through school’s 'angel tree'

A young girl in Fredericton is once again working hard to bring Christmas cheer to her peers.

Molly Witherell has been donating to the Gibson-Neill Memorial Elementary School “angel tree" for the last four years -- upping her goal each holiday season.

Molly raised $1,500 for the program last year, which allowed people to buy presents for children in need.

The fourth grader now has set her sights on raising $2,000 for the program.

“Every donation you give, you’re actually helping a child and a family in need. Maybe they can have a nice family Christmas dinner and presents under the tree,” Molly said in a Facebook video Thursday.

This year, the nine-year-old will shop for presents and Christmas dinner items herself using her donations.

“I’m not sure of this year, but it might go to somebody who's in need, at my school, but it also might go to one or two families, maybe two or three,” she told CTV News.

Molly’s mom Maegan said in a Facebook post Sunday night that she still has “a little way to go” before reaching her goal of $2,000.

Donations can be sent to: maegan_lyn@hotmail.ca