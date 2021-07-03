Fredericton mall evacuated, police on scene of developing situation

A popular mall in Fredericton was evacuated Saturday afternoon, as police remain on scene of a developing situation.

In a tweet issued at 4:47 p.m. on July 3, Fredericton police said they had “considerable police resources deployed to the Regent Mall due to an ongoing call for service”.

We are currently have considerable police resources deployed to the Regent Mall due to an ongoing call for service. The mall and the immediate area have been evacuated while we investigate. Please avoid the area.



More information forthcoming.

The mall was evacuated and police are asking people to avoid the area, and refrain from sharing details about police movements and operations on social media.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

A witness who works at the Regent Mall told me about 20 minutes ago they were told to lock down the store and get out. pic.twitter.com/jEY7wt6pzN