Fredericton man arrested after fleeing police; 30,000 illegal cigarettes seized: RCMP

A Fredericton man is facing charges after he allegedly fled from police with more than 30,000 illegal cigarettes in his vehicle.

The New Brunswick RCMP says a vehicle was clocked travelling at 138 km/h in an 80-km/h zone on Highway 8 in Boisetown, N.B., around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When police pulled the vehicle over, they say they spotted contraband tobacco inside. They say the driver then fled the scene after being told he was under arrest.

Officers with the Fredericton Police Force later found the man, who they say was trying to flee by entering a home on Woodstock Road in the capital city.

Police say the man appeared to be impaired, but refused to provide a breath sample when he was arrested.

When officers searched his vehicle, they say they found more than 30,000 illegal cigarettes.

The 62-year-old Fredericton man was released from custody. He is due to appear in the Miramichi and Fredericton provincial courts at a later date to face charges.