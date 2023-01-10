iHeartRadio

Fredericton man arrested after police seize firearm, drugs and cash


Items seized by officers include a firearm, $1,900 in cash, methamphetamine, cocaine, oxycodone hydromorphone, clonazepam and alprazolam. (Fredericton Police Force)

A 51-year-old Fredericton man has been arrested after police seized a firearm, drugs and cash during a surveillance stop in the city.

The Fredericton Police Force executed awarrant in Fredericton on Dec. 21, 2022.

Police say the man was arrested following a surveillance stop in Fredericton's southside.

Jason Clarence Martin has been charged with:

  • possession of a firearm
  • possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition
  • possession for the purpose of trafficking: methamphetamine
  • possession for the purpose of trafficking: cocaine
  • possession for the purpose of trafficking: oxycodone
  • possession for the purpose of trafficking: hydromorphone
  • possession for the purpose of trafficking: clonazepam
  • possession for the purpose of trafficking: alprazolam

Martin appeared in court on Dec. 28, 2022 and was remanded into custody.

He is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday.

